Mask wearing remains optional ahead of new school year

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

The wearing of mask will remain an option for schools in Antigua and Barbuda.

This is according to the Director of Education, Clare Browne, who explained that the Ministry of Education will abide by the laws of the land where mask wearing is concerned but they will strongly encourage students and faculty to wear them.

The shift system which was also implemented to mitigate the number of students on a school plant at one time, will also be removed come next month.

However, Browne said that they will still enforce other specific guidelines like hand-washing.

“We intend to begin the academic year as we closed it, where everybody is on the school plant, everybody going out to school and we have no intentions of doing away with all those things that kept us safe. Covid has taught us inclusive of our hygienic practices in schools.

“Some of the things that we have been doing now, we have started to do as a result of Covid and I think we should have been doing all the time. We didn’t have handwashing stations and so we are going to maintain those measures. The way cleaners operated in schools during the Covid, we are maintaining all of the things that kept us safe. We will maintain those things,” Browne explained.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, schools have been subject to either forced closures with virtual learning, a combination of in-person classes and online lessons, or shift systems.

Cabinet announced in March of this year that in-person classes would return for all schools and face masks would no longer be required.

Meanwhile, Browne spoke to the matter of monkeypox and ensuring the safety of students.

The educator said that it must be the responsibility of all to remain vigilant as the country does not want another scenario like with the coronavirus.

“The education system is as prepared as the country to deal with monkeypox. So, we cannot be anymore prepared than the rest of the country and so it is how all of us operate. We have to take stock and make sure we do the things that will keep all of us safe,” Browne added.

The 2022/2023 school year will begin on September 5.

Teachers are however expected to return to school on August 29.