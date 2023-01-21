Mary John pleads not guilty to electronic crimes

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

“NOT GUILTY”- popular community activist Mary John said emphatically to the Court yesterday, in response to two charges under the Electronic Crimes Act levied against her.

The defendant, who is represented by lawyers Justin Simon QC, and Jan Peltier, is accused of “intentionally, without lawful excuse or justification” sending false information “by means of an electronic system” for the purpose of causing insult and hatred to a woman.

It is alleged that on October 5, 2021, John posted an image of a woman on social media alleging her to be the suspected killer of Piccadilly resident Jane Finch.

The activist was subsequently arrested, charged and first brought to the St John’s Magistrates’ court in January 2022 where she was granted bail.

John’s case was then sent up to the High Court in May 2022.

According to the Electronic Crimes Act, the maximum penalty for such an offence is a hefty fine of $500,000 or a prison sentence of 7 years – or both.

John will next come before Justice Ann-Marie Smith on February 6 for an update on her case.