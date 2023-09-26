Mary E Pigott Primary gets 15 new standing fans

- Advertisement -

The Sons of Solomon Club recently donated 15 standing fans to the Mary E Pigott Primary School.

“As the children start a new school year, we want them to be in a safe and healthy environment. One way to achieve this is to make sure that their classrooms are properly ventilated,” said Joel Rayne, the club’s President.

This is not the first time that the club – a charitable arm of St Michael’s Lodge – has engaged in charitable endeavours.

“We have made tangible donations to churches and other institutions and have provided food vouchers to needy families around Christmas time. However, it is the first time that we have done it in a public setting. The reason is not to gloat but to sensitise the general public of our existence and the work we are doing,” Rayne said.

The school’s Principal Christopher Roberts thanked club members for the gift.

“We are very grateful for these fans because the heat has been very trying and suffocating over the past few weeks,” he said, adding that teachers and students will be very happy for the donation which will help to improve the teaching and learning conditions in the classrooms.