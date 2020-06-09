Marsh relives dangerous crash: I thought the car would burst into flames

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

Veteran race car driver, Bryce Marsh, said he thought the car in which he crashed back in 2017 was going to burst into flames after resting on its roof at the North Sound Raceway.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, Marsh said he was terrified after trying to open a door that would not budge after the car had flipped several times during a race at the facility located just east of the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.

“Well, all I was trying to do was get out of the car because the car was on its roof and so all I was doing to try to get out and after I was pushing the door and couldn’t get out I called on the boys to open the door because I expected the car was going to catch fire; that is what I was scared of,” he said.

Reports are that Marsh had lost control of his car during the popular Tune for Tune event and crashed into the tyres lining the side of the track.

The stalwart driver recounted the horrific incident, adding that a roll-cage may have saved his life.

“It happened so fast that I hardly had time to think because the car was travelling at plenty speed, so you hardly have time to think and there is not much you can do. The only thing I knew when I was in the cart was that I was still alive because I could feel the car going up, down, around, spinning, and all I could ask was, Lord, when it is going to stop,” Marsh said.

Meanwhile, another veteran racer Anthony Spencer, believes that without a roll-cage, Marsh may not have been alive today, adding that it is part of mandatory security measures enforced at the track.

“We advocate that to the letter T and we follow the rules as laid down by the NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) which is the most recognized drag racing body that we can find in the region, and we are insisting even more — since we’ve had a death up there — that people do the right thing and especially when the cars are getting faster,” he said.

No races have been held at the North Sound Raceway since March, following the death of racing driver Marcus Williams during the staging of an event there.

Williams’ death was however, not due to any safety breaches at the track but the sport was halted along with all other sporting activities as part of government’s efforts to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus. The sport is yet to receive permission to resume.