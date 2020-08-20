Married couple bailed on cannabis charges

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

A husband and wife charged with the possession and cultivation of cannabis worth over $2,000 have been granted bail.

Thirty-seven-year-old Lois Santana and 36-year-old Robert Santana, both of Hatton, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh yesterday to answer to the charge of possession of 130 grams of cannabis and 76 cannabis plants, and cultivation of said plants.

The drugs are worth $2,280, the court was told.

Their lawyer, Lawrence Daniels, made an application for their temporary release while they await trial and his request was accepted.

Bail was set at $2,000 each with a cash component of $500.

Lois Santana, who is a teacher, and Robert Santana, a plumber, must also surrender their passports, report to Gray’s Farm police station several times a week and have a surety.

According to the facts shared in court, on August 16, officers went to their home based on information received in a larceny investigation.

During the search the police allegedly noticed a bushy substance on the table resembling cannabis and later found 76 plants in the yard.

The couple reportedly told the police that the plants belonged to Lois and were being used for a project.

Having pleaded not guilty to the charges, the matter was set for trial on October 26.