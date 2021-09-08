Marquee event for Police Week cancelled again

The popular firemen’s drill competition will not take place this year (Photo courtesy Pure Sports Antigua)

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

For the second consecutive year, the popular Malcolm Nicholas Cup competition, which had long been a staple on the Police Week calendar of events, will not be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Commissioner of Police Atlee Rodney made the revelation yesterday while explaining that the event, which was renamed in 2014 in honour of former fire chief Malcolm Nicholas, would not be held as the risk of spreading the virus was too high.

“We cannot have the Malcolm Nicholas Cup this year because obviously, we cannot bring that sort of crowd out on High Street,” said Rodney.

The competition, which was introduced in the early 1970s, pitched firemen and women from stations across the island as they showcased their firefighting skills in the fastest time. Johnson’s Point Fire Station last earned bragging rights in 2019.

On the other hand, members of the public who are fans of the Police Drama Group will be able to see them in action this year, but only via television.

“The drama group has put on a presentation. Everybody looks forward to the drama presentation and obviously, we cannot have it in the normal way but they have put some production together, recorded it and it will be shared with the general public on Saturday night,” Rodney disclosed.

This is a change from last year where the drama presentation, which is one of the biggest events during Police Week, was cancelled.

Where the calypso competition is concerned, Rodney explained that the intention was to have a virtual show but due to some issues that event would more than likely not occur. He did reveal that if the event cannot be held, they would still allow those calypsonians who are prepared to perform a chance to air their performances.

The 53rd annual Police Week started with several police officers attending various churches on Saturday and Sunday.

The police band also recorded a concert which was aired on Sunday evening, while Monday was media day.

Yesterday, the police force officially opened the Maple Southwell-Walter Medical Clinic at Police Headquarters, while today officers will head to different communities to distribute care packages.

On Thursday, police officer who are sick and shut-in will be visited and they, too, will be presented with care packages.

This year’s celebration is being observed under the theme ‘Working together to achieve stability in times of uncertainty Police Week 2021’.