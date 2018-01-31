Marooners beat Volcanoes by 115 runs – Group A

CAVE HILL, Barbados (CMC) – Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners defeated Windward Islands Volcanoes by 115 runs in the opening Group A match of the Regional Super50, at 3Ws Oval in Barbados on Tuesday.
Scores
MAROONERS 228 off 48.2 overs (Kjorn Ottley 60, Kyle Corbin 44, Ryan Hinds 27; Kesrick Williams 4-70, Larry Edward 2-35)
VOLCANOES 113 off 29.3 overs (Delorn Johnson 28, Kyle Mayers 27, Andre Fletcher 25; Ryan Hinds 3-22, Khesan Ottley 2-6)
