Mario’s named country’s Best Hotel Restaurant at World Culinary Awards

By Orville Williams

Mario’s, a classic Italian restaurant located on the grounds of Sandals Grande Antigua, has copped the title of Antigua and Barbuda’s Best Hotel Restaurant 2023 at the World Culinary Awards in Dubai.

The eatery beat out a competitive field for the coveted award, with East at Carlisle Bay (an Asian restaurant), Piccolo Mondo at St James’s Club Antigua (another Italian eatery) and The Palm Restaurant at Blue Waters Resort & Spa (an open-air Caribbean spot) the other nominees.

Despite its success in the local category, Mario’s was unable to make it two for two, falling short in the Caribbean’s Best Hotel Restaurant. That title was copped by La Piazzetta at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas in the Dominican Republic, a restaurant that offers Italian classics and Italian-inspired signature dishes.

The other nominees in that category included Oleander at Sandals Montego Bay in Jamaica, Neptune’s at Sandals Grenada, Toscanini’s at Sandals Grande St Lucian in St Lucia, and Paros Restaurant at the St Regis Bahia Beach Resort in Puerto Rico.

Mario’s at Sandals Grande Antigua (Photo courtesy TripAdvisor)

Meanwhile, Jamaica was the big winner in the overall Caribbean category, securing the title Caribbean’s Best Culinary Destination, and – via Montego Bay – the Caribbean’s Best Culinary City Destination.

Other winners in the region include L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon Saint Barth in Saint Barthélemy (Caribbean’s Best Restaurant), the Barbados Food and Rum Festival (Caribbean’s Best Culinary Festival), Jean and Norma Holder Hospitality Institute at Barbados Community College (Caribbean’s Best Culinary Training Institution) and Castries, St Lucia (Caribbean’s Best Emerging Culinary City Destination).

In the global category, France’s Anne-Sophie Pic was named World’s Best Restaurant, Sandals Dunns River in Jamaica won World’s Best All-Inclusive Culinary Resort, Sardinia’s Fort Village Resort was voted World’s Best Culinary Resort, Nobu copped World’s Best Restaurant Brand, and Dubai – World’s Best Culinary Destination.

The World Culinary Awards is described as “a global initiative to recognise and reward excellence in the culinary industry” and is the sister event to the World Travel Awards, which is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Each year it encourages the culinary industry to enter one of the many available categories for nomination, and the winners are selected through a voting process that is open to the culinary community, including industry experts and consumers.

This year’s awards ceremony was held at Atlantis The Royal, in Dubai, UAE.