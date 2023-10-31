Mario Thomas resigns from Democratic National Alliance

- Advertisement -

Mario Thomas

Resignation letter

Majorie Parchment,

General Secretary,

Democratic National Alliance,

Radio Range;

October 26th, 2023

Dear Ms. Parchment;

This letter is to formally notify you that I’m resigning as a member and as a Representative of the St. Phillip’s North Constituency for the Democratic National Alliance effective today 26th October, 2023.

I’m grateful for the opportunity that helped to broaden my experience and knowledge, to become a much more rounded individual.

I do wish the best for the foundation of the Democratic National Alliance.

Thank you

Yours truly;

Mario Thomas