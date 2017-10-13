Marijuana decriminalisation on stream for year-end

New Story

It appears that the government is on stream to decriminalize small quantities of marijuana by the end of the year.

A well-placed source has told OBSERVER media that the Marijuana Commission is drafting its final report and it will be submitted to the Cabinet shortly.

The source says the report will inform what is to be included in the legislation for decriminalizing marijuana.

The Cabinet believes it’s too expensive to pursue convictions for small amounts of ganja.

The Cabinet has argued also that the aim is to stop young men from getting criminal records that impede their job opportunities and access to visas.