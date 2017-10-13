Marijuana decriminalisation on stream for year-end

October 13, 2017 OBSERVER media Headline No comments
New Story

Source: recreationalpotshops.com

It appears that the government is on stream to decriminalize small quantities of marijuana by the end of the year.

A well-placed source has told OBSERVER media that the Marijuana Commission is drafting its final report and it will be submitted to the Cabinet shortly.

The source says the report will inform what is to be included in the legislation for decriminalizing marijuana.

The Cabinet believes it’s too expensive to pursue convictions for small amounts of ganja.

The Cabinet has argued also that the aim is to stop young men from getting criminal records that impede their job opportunities and access to visas.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.