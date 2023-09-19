Marcellin misses century but propels Warriors to victory in tape ball competition

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Malique Marcellin fell just four runs short of a century but his 96 was instrumental in guiding the Antigua and Barbuda Defense Force Warriors to a comfortable 43 runs victory over PMS in the LL Supply Ltd Island Boys Sports Club (IBSC) T20 Tape Ball Classic on Sunday.

Opting to bat at Powells after winning the toss, Warriors amassed a massive 251 all out in their 20 overs with Marcellin their best contributor with the bat. Theadore Benjamin chipped in with 26 while Edwin Jackson made 24. Derrick Benta was the pick of the bowlers for the opponents with a five-for, claiming his five wickets for 31 runs in just four overs.

PMS then had a half century from Peter Bellefonte who made 63 as they reached 208 for six in their allotted 20 overs. Kenny Benjamin fell just four runs shy of a half century at 46 while Malinga Bruney made 44. T’ron Payne grabbed two wickets for 26 runs bowling for the victors.

Also at Powells, Tyone Williams Jr hit a top score of 85 to help guide Dredgers to a comfortable 99 runs win over Bullets.

Batting first, Dredgers posted 196 for seven in their 20 overs thanks largely to Williams’ exploits with the bat. Jared JnBaptiste was the pick of the bowlers for the opponents with three for 37 in four overs. Andra Samuel and Kimani George both bagged two wickets.

Bullets were then bowled out for just 97 runs in 12.1 overs. George top scored with 85 while Essan Warner chipped in with 28 both in a losing effort. Mervin Higgns was destructive with the ball, claiming five wickets for just seven runs in four overs.

Playing at the Antigua Grammar School (AGS), Kadeem Henry struck an unbeaten 78 as Buckleys 3J’s beat PEL Desi Boys by 10 wickets.

Desi Boys were bowled out for just 87 runs. Demari Benta bagged four wickets for 21 runs in his four overs while there were two wickets each for Alfred Jarvis (2/15) and Rodney Williams (2/21).

Buckley’s 3J’s then reached their target at 92 without loss in just 5.5 overs thanks mostly to Henry’s 78 not out. Kemar Christian was 11 not out.

In the other match contested Sunday, VIP defeated Strictly Business by 46 runs

Batting first, VIP posted 114 all out in 19.1 overs with Demitri Lucas top scoring with 29. Kadeem Josiah then bagged five for 17 in three overs while Shaquan Reifer snatched two for 22 as VIP bowled out Strictly Business for just 68 in 8.5 overs.