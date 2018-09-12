Maradona’s ‘rebirth’ at coaching at Mexican Dorados

New Story

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona says his new job as manager of a Mexican second-division club is a “rebirth” after years of battling drug addiction, alcoholism and obesity.

The choice though of Dorados in Sinaloa state, home to one of Mexico’s most powerful drug cartels, surprised some.

He said the task ahead of him at Dorados will be “like carrying an elephant on our shoulders.”

The club are currently 13th in Mexico’s second division, the Liga Ascenso.

The team are without a win in the opening six games of the league.

Despite this, Maradona said he would coach in an attacking manner, similar to how he played.

“We are going to look to win games, as I do not like to play defensive football,” Maradona told his first press conference.

He also acknowledged some of his past struggles. “I had a lot of missteps in my life. I assume this responsibility like someone who holds a child in their arms,” he said.

“When I took [drugs] … It made me go backwards, it was a step back, and what football players have to do is go forward.”

The former Barcelona and Napoli forward previously managed UAE teams Al-Fujairah and Al-Wasl, along with the Argentina national team from 2008 to 2010.

“I am here to work. I am here to give my heart like I did in Fujairah, where I drove 300 kilometres a day to work,” Maradona said.

Although local media reported that residents of the wealthy neighbourhood where Maradona hopes to live have blocked his move, Dorados fans were largely supportive. (BBC Sport)