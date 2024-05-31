Mannie James to be laid to rest next week

- Advertisement -

By Gemma Handy

A man shot dead by law enforcement officers last year in an incident that sparked a national outcry will be laid to rest next Thursday.

The funeral of father-of-two Mannie James will take place at Barnes Funeral Home on June 6 at 1pm.

James was unarmed when he was gunned down in Gray’s Farm on the evening of July 31. Investigators probing the incident also admitted that at least one of the shots fired was at James’ retreating back.

The killing of the 45-year-old from Bendals was witnessed by numerous residents including his two children, who were just six and eight at the time.

Things appear to have taken a deadly turn amid a routine stop-and-search operation being carried out by police and Defence Force officials on Lauchland Benjamin Drive.

James was driving a Suzuki Vitara that was ordered to stop, but instead sped away.

During the ensuing pursuit, police claim several shots were fired at them, to which they returned fire.

The vehicle’s two passengers are said to have got out of the car during the chase, escaping on foot.

James continued driving towards Gray’s Farm where he eventually abandoned the car and ran. Officers fired after him. He was pronounced dead later that night.

No weapon was found on James’ person or in the vehicle he was driving. The Suzuki was discovered to be unlicensed, which was suggested as a possible reason for the occupants attempting to evade capture.

James’ partner Mariesa Hixon told Observer yesterday the government had agreed to foot the bill for a burial. She said she had been asked to contribute EC$470 towards the use of the chapel and also fund the printing of hymn sheets. The government has been approached for verification.

Hixon previously described James as a peaceful, hardworking man who toiled seven days a week to provide for her and their son and daughter. James earned a living selling jet-ski tours to tourists on Jolly Beach.

A police statement issued shortly after the incident said the force was “saddened by the unfortunate outcome” and expressed “sympathy to the victim’s family”.

A few days later, police chiefs told a post-Cabinet press briefing that they had launched an investigation. But there has been little word since and repeated requests by Observer for an update have gone unanswered.