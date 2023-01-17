Manifesting Greatness

During the opening of the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth in 1998, Secretary-General of the United Nations Kofi Annan declared: “A society that cuts itself off from its youth severs its lifeline; it is condemned to bleed to death.” Annan asserted that as “guardians of that lifeline,” we should nurture, develop and strengthen it. But how do we get our nation to understand the real value of young people and our youth to recognise their worth and potential?

In its continued efforts to empower young people in Antigua and Barbuda, the Department of Youth Affairs (DYA) honoured a diverse cohort of 18 individuals during the National Youth Awards ceremony on January 7, 2023. Magnifying the theme “Manifesting the Greatness Within,” former National and CARICOM Youth Ambassador Robyn Joseph-Nathaniel presented the feature address. For Ambassador Kimberly Percival, the address was a memorable highlight of the ceremony which resulted in deafening rounds of applause.

In the early part of her presentation, the educator established that everyone has the potential to be great. “This potential is unlocked once we make the decision to be intentional about where we go and what good we do with what is unlocked,” she said. And one way to manifest greatness, according to Joseph-Nathaniel, is to MOVE. Quoting the Chinese proverb, “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step,” she explained that you cannot manifest greatness if you fail to move, which “means more than just walking or progressing in a particular direction.” It entails “Maximizing Opportunities that align with your Value and Expertise,” the educator noted.

Her striking tree analogy resonated with the audience. “Take a page from creation. Trees will grow towards the direction of the sun. They instinctively understand that they must move in the direction that best serves their purpose and development. Likewise,” the educator asserted, “you must ensure that the progress that you make (in whatever field you are in) best serves who you are and what you can do.” Joseph-Nathaniel also pointed out that pursuing knowledge, creating a clear plan, maintaining a positive attitude, and being honest with yourself and others are essential to achieving greatness. She pointed emphasised, “There is no need to force yourself into a place not made for you because there is enough space in Antigua and Barbuda and this world for you to be you.”

However, the service component of greatness is just as critical. Selfish ambitions, according to the former youth ambassador, will cause us to “miss the mark every time…When we make a conscientious effort to evince the greatness that we have inside of us for the good of others, we will find ourselves on the path to immeasurable success.” She also referenced the legendary Bob Marley who stated that the greatness of a man lies not in the acquisition of wealth, but in his integrity and ability to affect those around him. As she concluded, Joseph-Nathaniel reminded us that the manifestation of greatness “is not a onetime destination but a lifetime journey.”

The educator’s presentation was so engaging that Ambassador Kimberly Percival ensured that she got a copy of the speech for future reference. The ambassador commended Joseph-Nathaniel for her motivational speech, encouraged youngsters to make a move regardless of how daunting life may seem, and lauded the Department of Youth Affairs for a well-planned event.

“I have been to many awards ceremonies that seemed stuffy and cliché,” Kimberly said, “but this quite possibly was the first time I was genuinely entertained and engaged.”

The ambassador, who received the Young Sportswoman Award on January 7, already exemplifies greatness. She is the only person from the Caribbean who qualified for the 2023 IFBB Elite PRO Bikini Fitness World Championships, which are scheduled for this September. She is joined by representatives of Bielorussia, Czech Republic, and Poland Australia.

In 2022, Ambassador Percival captured four 1st place titles in St. Maarten, Barbados, Prague, and Finland. She narrowly missed a repeat as World Champion by a single point in Spain where she secured a silver medal finish among 27 international Elite Pro athletes. The 33-year-old also has the coveted title of Arnold Classic Europe Bikini Fitness Champion.

As the awardee’s profile highlighted, hear the word “legacy” roll from her tongue and you know that this is no joke. Ambassador Percival is on a mission for sport and country and wants bodybuilding to progress from the fringes to mainstream sports in Antigua and Barbuda. She is driven by a blend of desires: to motivate others to step out of their comfort zone and challenge themselves; to attract other women to the sport, and to be a beacon of excellence from a small island.

This is why the Department of Youth Affairs continues to shine the spotlight on youth who continue to make waves at home and abroad. The DYA expresses sincerest appreciation to the multitude who showed up powerfully in-person and online to support our young people.