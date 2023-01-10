Man who tried to throw KFC into prison fined alongside getaway driver

- Advertisement -

A man and his getaway driver have been fined after a failed attempt to throw Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) over the prison wall.

At midday on January 6, an officer on duty at His Majesty’s Prison was surveilling the eastern side of the prison wall when he observed a man walking towards it and then tossing something into the penal institution.

The officer shouted “police” prompting the perpetrator, Kareem Watts, to run.

However, his escape was short-lived as he was caught trying to make a getaway in a Toyota Vitz that was parked on a by-road near Teacher’s Place.

The getaway driver, Kanajah Warner, ran away after noticing what was taking place.

Watts, however, confessed to the police that he was asked by Warner to toss some pieces of KFC chicken into the prison for her boyfriend.

Warner was therefore arrested and questioned and she admitted to the claim.

It was further revealed that the mother-of-three did not have a driver’s licence, and was driving the getaway vehicle without insurance and without the consent of the owner.

As a result, she was not only charged with conveyance alongside Watts, but she was also charged with the three aforementioned offences.

In the St John’s Magistrate’s Court yesterday, Watts pleaded guilty to conveying the KFC and was fined $500.

Warner denied throwing the food into the prison but admitted to driving uninsured, without a licence and without the owner’s consent.

She apologised to the court and told Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh that she is the sole provider of her three children as their father is in prison.

Despite this, she was fined $8,500 in total for the vehicular crimes.

The woman has until April 28 to pay all of the fines or she could spend 18 months in prison.