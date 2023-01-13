Man who stole bottles of alcohol says he did it because he ‘felt cold’

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

A popular local supermarket was the victim of theft earlier this week when one man stole three small bottles of alcohol because he felt cold.

Dion Airall, 54, went to the Little Canton Supermarket carrying a black knapsack on the morning of January 10.

The Sea View Farm man proceeded straight to the alcohol section and removed three bottles of alcohol from the shelves.

A supervisor at the supermarket observed him remove the bottles and put them in his bag before heading to the exit.

After noticing that he walked past the cashiers the security guard was prompted to search the man’s bag in which they found two small bottles of Napoleon Brandy and one of Glen’s Gin worth $26.31 in total.

The police were alerted and Airall was arrested and charged with larceny.

He pleaded guilty in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court and told Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh that he did it because “me up at hospital a fix me foot since morning so I feel cold”.

The magistrate was merciful with the man and therefore reprimanded and discharged him.