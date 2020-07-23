Man who shot Syrian restaurateur to be sentenced on Monday

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

The Clare Hall man who shot and killed Syrian restaurant owner Mazem Daher in 2016 will be sentenced on Monday.

Justice Ann-Marie Smith began sentencing proceedings in the High Court this week for Corey Mills who admitted in 2018 to killing the 38-year-old.

And on Monday, Justice Smith will deliver her final decision in the matter.

Mills and his co-accused Ian Daniels, of Skerritts Pasture, were charged with fatally shooting Daher at his Old Parham Road fast food restaurant on April 23 2016 at around 11.30 pm.

Though Mills pleaded guilty to the murder in November 2018, Daniels only admitted to manslaughter in March of this year.

Daniels will be sentenced after he undergoes psychiatric evaluation, which was requested by his lawyer.