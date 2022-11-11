Man who gifted girlfriend stolen sex toy fined

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

A man who gave his girlfriend a stolen sex toy two years ago has been fined $1,000.

On Thursday, Delon Mattheson admitted to receiving a vibrator worth $300.

Initially, Mattheson and Javante Lloyd were accused of stealing several sensual adult lifestyle products from Harmony Remedies on Popeshead Street on November 7 2020.

But Lloyd had admitted that it was him who broke into the store and made off with jewellery, sex toys, male enhancement pills, condoms, a quantity of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, phone accessories, and $9,000 in cash.

The items were collectively valued at more than $32,800.

Mattheson was given one of the sex toys by Lloyd which he in turn gifted to his partner at the time.

The woman and Mattheson were both charged with receiving but, due to insufficient evidence, the Crown withdrew its case against the 23-year-old girl.

Mattheson claimed to have known nothing about the break-in but told the police that he did ask Lloyd for one of the vibrators.

Yesterday, Justice Ann-Marie Smith fined the defendant $1,000 which he has to pay in full by December 31 or spend six months in prison.

Lloyd is presently serving a six-month prison sentence for the break-in and theft.