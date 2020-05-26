Man who chopped sex offender sentenced

By Latrishka Thomas

A man now has to pay another $10,000 after chopping him with a cutlass last year.

Just recently, Terrence Givans pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding before Justice Ann-Marie Smith and was sentenced to pay $10,000 for his crime.

The complainant, who was a convicted sex offender, was attacked by the defendant who persistently called him names after the complainant spent time in jail.

On 23 August 2018, the aforementioned name-calling turned into a war of words. The defendant attacked the complainant with a knife, wounding him on the left side of his face.

The matter was reported to the police, but upon his mother’s request, the complainant did not pursue the matter.

The defendant, who is almost 10 years older, continued to verbally harass the complainant, and on 31 March 2019 while the complaint was on his way home from work, the defendant rode past him on a bike and called him a derogatory term.

The defendant then came off the bike and attempted to follow him, but failed.

Later that day, while the complainant was speaking with someone outside his home, the defendant came to the house and chopped him in his head with a cutlass.

The complainant raised his hand to deflect the blow and was also chopped on his right wrist to the point where his bone was visible.

He was taken to the hospital where he was treated for a 5cm laceration to the dorsal aspect of his forearm.

He reportedly also had numbness in his palm and difficulty extending is little finger. The wound was, however, repaired and his arm was placed in a cast. He was discharged after 5 days.

The defendant, when questioned by the Police, said that the complainant threatened him and he rode away and then returned with a cutlass, but both the complainant and his brother were also armed with two cutlasses each and attacked him.

He said it was the complainant’s brother who accidentally chopped him. However, the brother who was 18 years old at the time, told the police that he was inside the house at the time of the incident and went outside to find his brother wounded.

Givans must now pay the victim $1,000 forthwith or spend two months in jail.

He must then pay $1,200 at the end of every month beginning June 30th or spend three months in jail.