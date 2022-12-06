Man who almost killed co-worker jailed for more than 10 years

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A man who severely stabbed his co-worker last year will be serving more than two-thirds of the maximum sentence for his crimes.

Youseff Dion McDougal pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm when he was arraigned in October 2022 before Justice Colin Williams.

On May 6 2021, McDougal and Shakiel Joseph, who were both employed by the National Solid Waste Management Authority, got into an argument.

When Joseph turned his back, the defendant stabbed him in his back and chest.

The victim managed to escape from McDougal and fled the scene by running onto a side road near the Golden Grove Primary School.

The accused, however, ran after him and stabbed him three more times in the right side of his stomach.

Their colleagues, who tried to put a stop to the attack, contacted the police.

The victim, whose 24th birthday was two days after the incident, spent quite some time in the hospital where he had to undergo lifesaving surgery.

Yesterday, the judge sentenced father-of-three McDougal to 10 years and nine months in prison out of a possible 15 years.