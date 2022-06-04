Man who allegedly ‘tantalised’ another before slitting his throat pleads not guilty￼

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

A man who allegedly tried to kill another man after coaxing him to a rendezvous at a beach to have sexual intercourse has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Yesterday, the accused told High Court Judge Colin Williams that he did not attempt to murder the man, neither did he wound him with the intention of causing him grievous bodily harm.

According to the police’s version of events, the accused, who was 19 years old at the time, reportedly became friends with the 29-year-old complainant in 2018 and asked several favours of him.

In early 2020, the defendant, a Hatton resident, apparently asked to borrow $100 which he promised to repay within weeks.

But when the accused was unable to make good on his promise, they reportedly agreed to have sex as repayment.

However, the complainant grew tired of being put off and asked for his money back. But the accused insisted that they should follow through with the alternative plan.

When the two men met on January 6 2020, the accused was reportedly armed with a knife which he is said to have concealed in the waist of his pants.

The complainant reportedly transported the accused to Dove Trail Beach in Yeptons to carry out the transaction, and they went to the back of the vehicle.

The complainant is then said to have knelt down with his pants off and was being aroused by the accused when, in a split second, the accused allegedly drew the knife and cut the complainant’s throat.

The accused attempted to run, but the complainant ran behind him and they ended up struggling, at which time the accused allegedly stabbed the complainant several times.

The complainant eventually managed to get hold of the knife and the accused fled.

The complainant then got into his vehicle and hurriedly drove himself to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

The accused will now await his next hearing scheduled for October 4, at which time a date for his trial may be assigned.