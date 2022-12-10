Man who allegedly lured another to beach to kill him to be tried in April

- Advertisement -

A man accused of the attempted murder of another, whom he allegedly lured to the beach with promises of sex, is set to go on trial on April 24.

The alleged incident took place in 2020.

The defendant and the 29-year-old complainant reportedly became friends on social media in 2018. The accused is said to have asked several favours of the complainant.

In early 2020, the accused apparently asked to borrow $100 which he promised to repay within weeks.

But when he was unable to make good on his promise, the pair reportedly agreed to have sexual intercourse as repayment.

When the two men met on January 6 2020, the accused was reportedly armed with a knife which he is said to have concealed in the waist of his pants.

The complainant allegedly picked up the accused to carry out the transaction at Dove Trail Beach in Yeptons, where they went to the back of the vehicle.

The complainant is said to have knelt down with his pants off and was being aroused by the accused when in a split second the accused allegedly drew the knife and cut the complainant’s throat.

The accused attempted to run, but the complainant ran behind him and they ended up struggling, at which point the accused allegedly stabbed the complainant several times.

The complainant eventually managed to get hold of the knife and the accused fled.

The complainant then got into his vehicle and quickly drove to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

The accused, who was 19 at the time of the incident, was subsequently arrested and charged with wounding and attempted murder.

Having denied the charges, the man will now have to defend himself at trial.