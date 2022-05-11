Man who allegedly killed his uncle to appear in High Court’s next assizes

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Five exhibits were tendered in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday to be used in the High Court against a Bolans man who is accused of killing his uncle.

Kelly Friday was charged in September 2021 for the alleged murder of Selwyn Mannix of Friars Hill Road.

On September 11 last year, the accused allegedly armed himself with a sharp object which he used to inflict several stab wounds to Mannix during an altercation at Point Wharf.

Both men were transported to the hospital where 50-year-old Mannix succumbed to his injuries.

Twenty-seven-year-old Friday, on the other hand, received treatment for injuries he sustained to his left leg and hand, and was subsequently discharged and taken into custody.

The accused made his first appearance in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court days after the incident— bound by foot cuffs — before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh.

His confinement to prison was ordered and a date set for his committal hearing.

The matter was however adjourned a few times pending the completion of the police file.

Yesterday, the prosecution finally committed the matter with the exception of two exhibits which they will instead tender in the higher court.

Friday is expected to enter a plea sometime during the High Court’s next assizes.

Should he deny committing the crime, the exhibits will be used in his trial.