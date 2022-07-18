Man who allegedly attempted to murder his wife and two others, remanded

- Advertisement -

A Villa man who is facing three counts of attempted murder was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison (HMP) yesterday when he made his first appearance in the St. John’s Magistrates’ Court.

It is alleged that in the wee hours of July 14th, 26-year-old Shajah Joyce broke into the home of one of the complainants where his wife was staying at the time.

The defendant reportedly entered the house and went looking for his wife. He then accosted her, covered her mouth with his hand and told her to keep quiet, but she shouted for help instead.

The other two individuals in the house came to her rescue but a fight allegedly erupted between them and the defendant. The defendant reportedly used a knife to injure all of the occupants before running off.

The police and the EMS were called to the scene and an appeal was subsequently issued for Joyce to surrender to law enforcement.

The defendant later capitulated and he was slapped with three counts of attempted murder and brought before the court yesterday.

When he appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh, it was ordered that he be placed on remand at HMP.

Meanwhile, two of the complainants are still in the hospital.

Joyce is scheduled to return to court on September 15 for his committal hearing.