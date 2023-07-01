Man who allegedly assaulted elderly tailor with cutlass set for High Court

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

A man said to have assaulted an elderly man in an attempt to rob him will be one of the many defendants facing legal action in the September assizes of the High Court.

Roshane Adams, while armed with a cutlass, allegedly tried to rob 81-year-old Steve Lovence.

The incident is said to have occurred on September 19 last year at Lovence’s tailor shop on New Street.

The complainant was at his business place one afternoon when the accused and another man reportedly entered the building and asked the cost of altering a pair of pants.

Lovence reportedly told him that he would need to see the pants first and the unknown assailant then went into his backpack and took out an unidentifiable object and shouted to the complainant “don’t move”.

Further reports state that the defendant then lifted his T-shirt and removed a cutlass from his pants waist.

It is alleged that he then approached the elderly man and shoved his hands into the man’s pockets while demanding money.

Lovence reportedly told the man that he had no money and was allegedly struck in his torso with the cutlass as a result.

The accused is said to have asked for cash again but fled when the complainant informed them again that he did not have any money.

Adams was subsequently arrested and charged and made a few appearances in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court.

It wasn’t until Thursday that his case was referred to the higher court to be heard any time after September.