Man wanted for firearm and drug related offences charged

A man who escaped police custody earlier this week has been captured and charged with three serious offenses

Tony Henry of Collins was taken into custody on Thursday morning in Old Road after about three days on the run. Henry had escaped from police custody during a joint stop and search operation in the John Hughes, Wallings area. He was apprehended three days later and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of eight rounds of 9mm ammunition and possession of 357 grams cannabis.

The alleged incident occurred on September 4th at John Hughes, during a joint stop and search operation conducted between the police and members of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force. The 30-year-old is expected to appear in court to answer to the charges next week.