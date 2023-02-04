Man to stand trial in June for allegedly killing his uncle

By Latrishka Thomas

About 26 witnesses are gearing up to testify in a trial where 28-year-old Kelly Friday is accused of killing his uncle.

The prosecution believes that on September 11 2021, the accused armed himself with a sharp object which he used to inflict several stab wounds to his uncle, Selwyn Mannix, during an altercation at Point Wharf.

Both men were transported to the hospital where 50-year-old Mannix of Friars Hill Road succumbed to his injuries.

Friday, on the other hand, received treatment for injuries he sustained to his left leg and hand, and was subsequently discharged and taken into custody.

Friday has been remanded to prison since his first hearing in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court.

His case was referred to the High Court in May 2022 and after a few months of waiting behind bars, Friday was brought before Justice Colin Williams for his arraignment in October.

He pleaded not guilty and had since been awaiting a trial date.

Yesterday, the judge set June 12 as his trial date, however that date is subject to change.

The trial is expected to last about two weeks and it is said that there are at least five pieces of evidence which the prosecution can rely on.