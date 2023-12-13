Man to be sentenced after pleading guilty to three counts of wounding

- Advertisement -

Jared Robinson, who attacked a woman and two children with a cutlass in 2020, is now awaiting sentencing.

Robinson recently pleaded guilty to three counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of malicious damage in relation to an incident where he injured an eight-year-old girl, her mother, and his then 14-year-old cousin.

The violent incident transpired on April 11 at a residence in Swetes.

After hearing a noise, Tanisha Gregory went to investigate and was shocked to find Robinson in the hallway, brandishing a shiny object, which he used to attack her. During the confrontation, she raised her right hand, and received a 7cm laceration, 1.5 cm deep.

The turmoil extended to the living room, where two children were watching television.

The eight-year-old suffered an open depressed skull fracture accompanied by a 9cm laceration, while the 14-year-old received a 4cm laceration to her hand.

Additionally, Robinson wielded the cutlass to damage the rear windshield of his cousin David Patrick’s car which was parked outside.

During the attack, Robinson claimed to be experiencing a psychotic episode due to smoking marijuana he believed was laced.

A psychiatric report diagnosed him with schizophrenia and substance use disorder, recommending medication as part of his treatment.

Robinson has since undergone treatment and is now considered fit.

He admitted to the crimes and is scheduled to be sentenced by Justice Tunde Bakre on January 16, 2024.