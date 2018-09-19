Man shot dead in Yorks

Update:

Adrian Shand, is according to the police, the man who was shot dead in Yorks this morning.

At the time of the incident, he was with his girlfriend who escaped serious injury.

Shand was rushed to Mount St. John’s Medical Centre where he died.

In March this year, the 28 year old man walked free from charges stemming from the shooting mayhem during last lap 2013 which left three people injured, including Judith Winter who is still paralysed. Two other men were found guilty.

Shand walked free because a key witness refused to testify after he was threatened by Shand and told prosecutors he was fearful for his life.

Prior to the conclusion of that case, Shand was arrested for several other serious offences after he surrendered to the police following the publication of a wanted bulletin for his arrest.

Earlier report:

A Cooks Hill resident was gunned down in the wee hours this morning.

The police’s Strategic Communications (STRATCOM) department says it is too early to divulge the name of the deceased since his relatives have not yet been notified.

OBSERVER media is aware that the dead man was with his girlfriend around 2:15 a.m. when someone opened fire on them in Yorks.

He was hit, and succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased is 28 years old and was listed as WANTED earlier this year, and described as ARMED and DANGEROUS by the police.

He also had several charges pending before the court, at one time he was on remand for shooting with intent to murder.

The motive behind his killing was not yet known at the time the police spoke with OBSERVER media this morning.

More details to come in a follow up report.
