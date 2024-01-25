Man sent to prison after expletive-laden outburst in court

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

As a court session concluded and the magistrate was exiting the room, a disruptive outburst by a defendant caught everyone by surprise, landing a man in prison for three months.

Shimmal Percival had just been remanded on a robbery and larceny charge from two separate incidents.

He then vehemently expressed his disdain, shouting, “I don’t care about jail. They lying on me. I don’t care about no judge, no jury. Y’all are a wicked set of people,” using indecent language.

Percival was in court for allegedly stealing two Lasco fans and a speaker, valued at almost $2,300, from GullSea RestoBar owned by Hanna Hourani between January 19 and 20.

Additionally, he is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint on January 19 at approximately 7pm on Redcliffe Street, making off with the victim’s phone and cash.

He appeared before Magistrate Conliffe Clarke and pleaded not guilty to the larceny charge, but could not enter a plea for the robbery as it was deemed indictable.

The court scheduled a date for trial and committal, which triggered a debate on whether to grant bail.

The prosecution opposed bail, citing the defendant’s extensive criminal history and the concern of recidivism.

Attorney Leon Symister, appearing pro bono, argued that Percival’s past should not influence bail considerations for the current charges.

The magistrate disagreed with the defence’s stance and remanded Percival to custody.

But as soon as the court officer announced the conclusion of court for the day, Percival began shouting.

Despite warnings, he persisted in his outbursts, leading to his removal from court.

The magistrate, holding him in contempt, sentenced him to three months behind bars.

He is scheduled to reappear in court on April 29 for the trial and committal of his two matters.