Man says he stole from supermarket because of late pension

By Latrishka Thomas

An elderly man accused of stealing two packs of lingfish from the Perry Bay Supermarket said that he committed the offence because “money is tight” and he is yet to receive his pension payments.

The man was caught on camera strolling through the aisles of the supermarket at around 10:30 am on October 15.

He was observed taking a can of tomato paste and a can of beet from one aisle and then two packs of lingfish from another and putting those in his shoulder bag.

The security officers surveilling him from the camera room then alerted the guard on the floor.

The man then went to the cashier and paid for the two canned items before making his way to the exit.

He was stopped and searched before leaving and the two packs of lingfish worth about $37 were found on him.

A report was made to the police and the man was subsequently charged with larceny.

The defendant appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court yesterday and admitted to the crime.

He told the court that he had “some sort of poor judgment” because “I went to the bank and didn’t get my pension. I don’t know what came over me. I am really sorry about the situation.”

The defendant further explained that he takes care of his 85-year-old sister and is overwhelmed.

The man also shared that he had other financial obligations which he needed to deal with that day and up to yesterday, he still hadn’t received the monies owed from Social Security.

“I usually have to wait two or three months for my pension,” he revealed.

He said, however, that he offered to pay for the goods after being caught but was shot down.

The Magistrate reprimanded the man and discharged him.

“Don’t let the feeling come over you again,” she warned.