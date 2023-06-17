Man remanded for allegedly pulling gun on woman

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

A man was remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh yesterday for reportedly pointing a gun at a woman.

According to reports, an angry 26-year-old Teshorn Lawrence of Fort Road stormed into the woman’s home with a firearm.

The incident is said to have occurred on June 6 when the complainant and her cousin — who was once in a relationship with the defendant — went to a friend’s Villa home.

The relationship had reportedly ended in late May.

It is alleged that while at the house, the defendant called his ex-girlfriend’s phone but she instead asked the complainant to answer the call.

The complainant apparently did so and told the man that his ex-lover was at another man’s house.

It is said that Lawrence became irate and rushed to the Villa home, opened the door, pulled out a gun and pointed it at the complainant.

He then reportedly grabbed the phone and was asked to leave.

The man apparently obliged and drove away.

The complainant, however, reported the matter to the police who conducted an investigation and charged the man for making use of a firearm a few days later.

The accused appeared in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court yesterday and was remanded to His Majesty’s Prison since a magistrate cannot grant bail for gun-related offences.

Lawrence is expected to return to court on July 26 for his committal hearing.