Man remanded for alleged theft from construction site

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A man whose distinctive tattoos are said to have led to his identification in CCTV footage, has been remanded to prison.

Jahson Martin appeared before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel yesterday in connection with a series of break-ins at Donovans Estate.

Martin is accused of burglarizing three houses under construction on the night of June 22.

The charges include stealing two cameras valued at $650 each from one property, and a variety of items worth $7,072 from another, including cameras, an internet box, 15 bags of cement, electrical wires, a shovel, an axe, paint, and primer.

From a third house, he allegedly took doors and other building materials totalling $6,484 in value.

Facing three charges of house breaking and larceny, the accused appeared in court unrepresented.

The prosecution opposed bail, citing Martin’s recent seven-month prison sentence in September 2023 for a similar offense and two pending cases of a similar nature.

Given these circumstances, Martin was remanded to custody and is scheduled to return to court on October 2.