Man pleads not guilty to murder of David Roberts

By Latrishka Thomas

The 27-year-old man accused of killing Newfield resident David Roberts in May 2021 told the court yesterday that he is “not guilty”.

It is alleged that on May 21 last year an altercation ensued between Jeffrey Daniel and 56-year-old Roberts, who were known to each other. The body of the older man was later found in the vicinity of his home with what appeared to be injuries.

A doctor pronounced Roberts dead at 9.05am that day.

Murder accused Jeffrey Daniel

Daniel’s lawyer, Wendel Robinson, claimed that his client also sustained injuries “about his body including his chest, his forehead, his fingers, his back, etcetera,” during the alleged altercation.

Daniel appeared before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards in All Saints Magistrate’s Court days after the incident.

After a few adjournments the matter was committed to the January assizes last September.

The case was finally called before Justice Colin Williams in the High Court yesterday for the defendant to answer to the charge.

After denying the allegation, Daniel was told to return on September 23 for a trial date to be set.