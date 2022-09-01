Man pleads guilty to possession of weed, gun and ammo

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

A man will be sentenced today for five charges to which he pleaded guilty yesterday.

Savon Burton admitted to being in possession of a pistol and six rounds of ammunition without a licence, and possession of two and a half pounds of cannabis in addition to driving an unlicensed and uninsured vehicle.

On August 28, officers were travelling along a by-road in Swetes Village when they saw a white Honda Stepwagon with a broken park light.

The cops exited their vehicle and while approaching the defendant’s vehicle, they saw Burton throw a shiny object through the passenger side window.

They asked the defendant what he had tossed out of the window and he said it was a bowl of weed. However, when the officers went searching, they found a silver pistol which contained six bullets.

The officers also searched the vehicle and found several large transparent plastic bags containing $5,000 worth of cannabis inside a backpack.

Burton, despite pleading guilty, told the court that his vehicle was stationary at the time.

He then asked Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh for leniency.

Noting that Burton has several prior convictions, Magistrate Walsh wanted some time to consider what sentence to hand down.

The matter was therefore adjourned until today.