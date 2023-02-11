Man pleads guilty to murdering ex-girlfriend and wounding her son

- Advertisement -

A Jamaican-born man has admitted to killing his ex-partner and wounding her son with the intention to kill him.

Fifty-four-year-old Linsome Boyd was charged in March 2021 with the murder of Passport Division worker, 47-year-old Althea Henry, and severely injuring her son, Tajma Francis, who was 21 at the time.

Henry’s body was discovered at her Cashew Hill home on the afternoon of 20 June, 2021 with what appeared to be multiple wounds.

Her son was rushed to the hospital with injuries to his upper body and left eye, allegedly received during an altercation with the accused.

The prosecution had mounted several pieces of evidence and has a list of more than 10 witnesses they could call but the accused has pleaded guilty, thereby saving the Crown some time.

The judge will proceed to sentencing the Cashew Hill resident some time after a social inquiry report is provided on the 16th of March.