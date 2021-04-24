Man placed on probation for wounding 16-year-old

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

Two years’ probation was the sentenced imposed on Akeem Hodge, who unlawfully wounded a 16-year-old boy in 2016.

On October 26, 2016, Hodge — who was 27-years-old — met the complainant, Kemani Smith, at West Bus Station where the complainant usually assists the owner

The complainant met the defendant and inquired about $45 that went missing from the booth the previous day.

Hodge became angry and threatened to harm the complainant if he exited the shop.

They both came out of the booth and upon noticing that the complainant had a scissors in his hand, the defendant went back into to the booth and returned with a cutlass.

Smith launched a stone at the defendant, missed and tried to run away.

The complainant then fell and the defendant came over him and began swinging the weapon at his head.

Smith tried to block the blow with his hand and received a small cut. However, while he was trying to get up, Hodge struck him in his back, which caused him to fall again.

The defendant continued to use the weapon to strike the defendant again.

Eventually, Smith was able to run away from the defendant.

The complainant received two lacerations as well as a fracture.

The defendant was arrested and charged with the offence in March 2017.

But it wasn’t until October 3, 2018 that he pleaded guilty to the offense in the High Court.

And yesterday, Justice Ann-Marie Smith placed him on two years’ probation that will result in six months imprisonment if breached.

He was also fined $2,000 with the same default prison time.