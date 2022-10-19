Man ordered to pay cousin $10K compensation for chopping him

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A Browne’s Avenue man has been ordered to pay $10,000 to his cousin who he chopped with a cutlass more than three years ago.

According to the Crown’s case, Teshawn Lynch, who was 33 years old at the time of the incident, got into an argument with the complainant in April 2019 when both men – who already had antagonism between them – crossed paths on Desouza Road.

The complainant, Corey Cannonier, who was then 20 years old, was walking along the road when he saw the defendant apparently staring at him and asked him why he was watching him.

An intense argument ensued between the two where derogatory remarks were made.

The irate defendant grabbed his cutlass from his car and started recording the complainant with his mobile phone while threatening to send the footage to his “gunman friends”.

The complainant became scared and consequently grabbed some stones from nearby.

When the defendant began charging at him with the cutlass, he threw said stones, one of which is said to have struck Lynch’s car.

This appeared to have angered the defendant even more, so he began going after the complainant more aggressively.

Cannonier began running away but the defendant chased him persistently until he fell to the ground.

While attempting to get up, he was chopped on the elbow and he later had to undergo surgery for the injury.

Lynch then sped off in his car.

In his defence, Lynch claimed that the complainant cursed his mother which caused him to become enraged.

He also said that one of the stones not only scratched his car but broke one of the windows.

But having heard both sides of the story, Justice Ann-Marie Smith held that Lynch was in fact guilty of wounding with intent to murder, an offence which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment.

Lynch was placed on probation for a year, inclusive of anger management and family counselling.

The caveat was that he would spend six months behind bars if he committed another crime or failed to attend his mandated counselling sessions.

He was also ordered to pay his cousin $10,000 in monthly installments of $500 beginning at the end of November.

Each default in payment will result in six months’ imprisonment.