Man nursing gunshot injury to arm after being shot on Friars Hill Road

Tahna Weston

[email protected]

A man is reportedly nursing gunshot injuries following a drive-by shooting incident on Sunday night.

Sources say that the incident occurred in the vicinity of a local bar located along the busy thoroughfare.

It is alleged that the man, who has not been identified, is being treated for a bullet wound to his right arm at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center.

Allegedly the victim is unaware as to who might have shot him during the drive-by incident, which reportedly occurred some time before 10 pm.

Reports are that he was travelling from south to north on Friars Hill Road when, upon passing the turn to go to the bar, another vehicle passed him and two shots were fired from the vehicle.

Further reports are that one of the bullets hit the door and the other hit him in the right arm.

Police are reportedly probing the incident.