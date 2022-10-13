Man killed in ‘freak’ vehicular accident

According to multiple reports, a 63-year-old man died yesterday after a cement truck rolled over on him in the vicinity of Sugar Ridge yesterday.

Details on the incident remained sparse at the time of writing, but word from alleged eyewitnesses is that the cement truck collided with another truck on a construction site, before rolling over and pinning the man down.

The event occurred at around 10:30 am and left another person – a 45-year-old man – who was injured, receiving treatment at the hospital.

More information on the unfortunate incident will be published as it is gathered.