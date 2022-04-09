Man killed at the hands of police

A 40-year-old man was fatally shot at the hands of police last night, following a confrontation with law enforcement officials.

Andrew Noyce died at the hospital after the incident which is said to have occurred near the vegetable market shortly after midnight.

Observer understands that the incident stemmed from a report of larceny made by a vendor who operates a shop in the area.

The police responded to the report and supposedly found Noyce armed with two knives and making threats.

It is further reported that he launched a violent attack at the police while wielding both weapons.

Numerous attempts were made to persuade him to surrender; however, he is said to have continued advancing towards them.

He was shot and subsequently transported to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

He was pronounced dead around 2:59 am.

According to the police, both weapons were recovered from the scene and the Serious Crimes Unit are continuing investigations into the matter.