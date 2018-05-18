Man jailed, woman bailed on drug charges

New Story

An All Saints man was jailed, and his girlfriend bailed in connection with Tuesday’s counter-drug operation that netted over $350,000 of cannabis when they appeared in court yesterday.

Albert Baker, 49, and Kerion Friday, 33 were hauled before Magistrate Conliffe Clarke in the St. John’s Magistrates’ Court, collectively facing 12 charges related to a total of 90.9 pounds of cannabis.

The Office of National Drug and Money Laundering Control Policy (ONDCP) intercepted the pair in St. Johnston’s village in a vehicle containing 18.4 pounds of cannabis. The couple was each charged with four offences – possession, possession with intent to transfer, being concerned in the supply of cannabis and drug trafficking.

Additionally, a search warrant was executed at a Linsey, Parham village home that Baker frequents, where an additional 72.5 pounds of marijuana was found. He was slapped with four additional charges of possession, possession with intent to transfer, being concerned in the supply of cannabis and drug trafficking.

Cash totally US $1,315 and EC $6,370.25 was also seized.

Police prosecutor, Senior Sergeant Dane Bontiff, objected to bail citing the man was a flight risk based on his frequent travelling habits between his native land

of Dominica, Antigua, Guadeloupe, and St. Maarten.

Baker was remanded to prison while his girlfriend was offered bail in the sum of $146,000.

She needs $14,000 to secure her bail and must surrender her travel documents to the court before her release.

The All Saints woman must also report to the All Saints Police Station on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays until the matter is dispensed of in the court.

Further, Friday must request permission from the court should she intend to change her current address.