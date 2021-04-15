Man jailed for throwing ‘chargers’ over prison wall

The colonial-era institution has long drawn criticism due to overcrowding and the use of slop buckets among other complaints (File photo)

Spread the love













by Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A man will spend a month behind bars after he was caught tossing a brown paper bag over the walls of Her Majesty’s Prison.

On the morning of January 14 this year, officers on duty near the jail observed Gilbert Limerick of Potters standing near the prison with a brown paper bag in his hand.

He went towards the east side of the prison fence and threw the bag over the wall and then ran.

He was apprehended in the vicinity of the Antigua Grammar School.

He told the officers that “ah two charger me throw over da fence fuh me partna them”.

The 30-year-old was subsequently arrested and charged.

On his first appearance in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court, he was remanded until his next court hearing.

On Tuesday, he admitted to the offence and was sentenced to one month behind bars since he had already spent three months on remand.