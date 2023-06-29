Man jailed for robbing woman at knifepoint

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A man convicted of aggravated robbery was spared the full brunt of the law when he was sentenced to a fraction of the maximum penalty.

Kevin Henry – who robbed a woman while wielding a knife – was sent to prison for nine months for an offence which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years’ imprisonment.

The incident occurred on March 5 2022 at around 1am.

The victim drove into her driveway, exited her vehicle before locking it behind her and proceeded to climb the stairs to her home.

The accused approached her and tried to grab her but she screamed and tried to backpedal down the stairs.

Henry pointed a knife at the woman causing her to fall to the ground.

While pointing the knife at her face he pulled her bag from her so forcibly that the strap burst.

He then fled the scene with the bag and its contents.

Henry did not deny committing the crime when brought before Justice Colin Williams.

The woman told the court that she is still so traumatised that she often avoids going out at night and sometimes asks her male friends to escort her home.

In addition, she said she had installed security cameras and added more lights to her yard.