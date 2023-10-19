Man jailed for gun and ammunition

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

A man who confessed to possessing a firearm and ammunition, potentially connected to a robbery, has been jailed for two years and eight months.

Justice Tunde Bakre yesterday sentenced Hakeem Jeffery, who pleaded guilty last week to being in possession of a revolver and six rounds of ammunition in connection with an incident more than three years ago.

Initially, Jeffery was also accused of aggravated robbery and robbery of a Parham Supermarket on May 8 2020.

Last week, he asserted that he had not participated in the robbery but had been in possession of a firearm.

Apparently, the defendant on the day of the robbery rented a vehicle to transport a friend.

The friend left a firearm in the vehicle, stating that he wished to avoid raising any suspicions.

The accused took the weapon and concealed it for a few days before giving it to another friend to hide on May 14 2020.

On May 19, after being arrested four days earlier, the defendant led the police to the home of the person who had been given the firearm, with the intention of showing them the weapon.

The firearm was however stashed at another person’s home and was later found there.

The defendant identified the firearm and was subsequently arrested and charged in connection with the robbery where the perpetrators were said to have brandished a gun in an effort to steal $2,200.

Jeffery’s case made it all the way to the High Court where Jeffery eventually admitted to the firearm charges only. The prosecution chose not to proceed with the robbery charges.

Jeffery was sentenced to two years and eight months for each of the charges, to run concurrently.

The six months he spent on remand will be deducted.