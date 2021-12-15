25.8 C
St John's
Wednesday, 15 December, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesMan jailed for attempting to throw phone over prison wall
The Big Stories

Man jailed for attempting to throw phone over prison wall

0
20
Lyndon Oliver will spend two weeks behind bars at ‘1735’

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A man who attempted to toss a cellular phone into Her Majesty’s Prison (HMP) will now be spending the next two weeks behind those very walls.

Just a few days after appearing in court for a different offence — for which he was granted bail — Lyndon Oliver found himself back before Magistrate Conliffe Clarke on a charge of conveying.

On December 9, an officer on duty at HMP was observing the northern side of the perimeter fence when he saw the defendant, dressed in blue overalls, acting in a suspicious manner.

The constable continued to keep him under surveillance and noticed that he was moving towards the eastern side of the fence.

The officer shouted “police” and the defendant froze.

He was asked why he was in that area and he told the police “is a phone ‘Wheezy’ said he wanted”.

Oliver was searched and a rose gold Alcatel cellphone was found on his person.

Yesterday, the defendant pleaded guilty to the offence but proceeded to accuse the officer of lying.

The investigator took the stand and refuted Oliver’s claim saying that the defendant began crying and admitted to the offence.

Oliver broke down in tears before the court and turned to the officer saying “you know me nuh do nothing”.

The magistrate questioned why he admitted to the crime if he did not do it.

Noting that Oliver is on bail for another offence, Magistrate Clarke handed down a custodial sentence of merely two weeks “only because the article remained with you and didn’t make it over the walls”, the adjudicator said.

Previous articleFinancial expert cites challenges in sourcing funding to mitigate climate change
Next articleChristmas lights to be switched on in dockyard this Saturday
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

seven − 3 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

Don Quioxte has a twin

His life and work lives on . . .

All fall down

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021