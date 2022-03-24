28 C
St John's
Thursday, 24 March, 2022
HomeThe Big StoriesMan in Stable Condition after being shot by Police
The Big Stories

Man in Stable Condition after being shot by Police

0
0

PRESS RELEASE – Investigations are ongoing into an incident, where 23-year-old Ajante Browne of Swetes was shot by the police who were responding to a report.

Around 6:15 pm on Wednesday 23rd March, the police were called to a property at Swetes, where Browne, who was wanted in connection with several reports of Threats and Malicious Damage, was sighted.

When the police arrived at the property, Browne became enraged and began advancing towards the police, while throwing stones and other objects.

Several attempts were made to bring the situation under control; however, he continued threatening the lives of family members and the police, while causing damage to several properties.

The situation escalated to the point where he armed himself and was advancing towards the police and was shot in his hand as a result.

He was transported to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center, where a medical doctor reported that his condition is stable and that his injury is not life-threatening.

Previous articleLawmen threaten to arrest an attorney and his client for allegedly obstructing justice
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

1 × 5 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021