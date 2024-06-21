Man gets two weeks behind bars for indecent exposure

- Advertisement -

A man will be spending the next two weeks behind bars after threatening and exposing himself to a woman over the weekend.

The incident involving 31-year-old Collin Browne took place at Bitar Fast Food Restaurant in All Saints last Sunday.

Browne, who was already on probation for similar offences, got into a heated argument with two women, including a police officer.

During the altercation, he threatened to shoot the officer and then exposed himself, asking if she wanted it.

Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel presided over the case and imposed concurrent sentences of three days each for threatening and indecent language, and 14 days for indecent exposure.