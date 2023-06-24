Man gets six months for stealing gas tank

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

A magistrate did not take lightly the theft of a gas cylinder earlier this week, sentencing a 22-year-old to six months’ imprisonment.

Jahshanie James, a repeat offender, is now behind bars having admitted in court on Thursday to stealing a blue gas tank.

Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh has apparently had a couple of cases of gas tank thefts before her recently.

This defendant committed the act of larceny on June 20.

Officers from the Criminal Investigations Department responded to a report from a complainant whose cylinder was stolen from her Browne’s Avenue home.

Based on a tip, the police managed to find the defendant in Gray’s Farm and he showed them where the canister was stashed.

James was charged alongside another youngster but he told the court that he stole the tank on his own, freeing his co-accused.

He also claimed to have carried the tank on his back from the complainant’s home to Gray’s Farm.

The defendant begged and pleaded with the magistrate for a non-custodial sentence but, given his track record and the number of gas tank thefts happening of late, he was sent to prison.

James was also charged with threatening police officers on three occasions after being arrested for the aforementioned crime.

James pleaded not guilty and his friend, Ritnaldo Isaac, charged for the same offence, also denied making any threats.

It is alleged that they threatened to hurt and kill the cops who were taking them to a holding cell at the St John’s Police Station.

The two will be tried for those crimes on August 17.