Man gets six months for forging cheque to pay loan

By Latrishka Thomas

One man’s attempt to get out of a sticky situation landed him in a worse one when he stole and forged a cheque and tried to use it to pay off an outstanding loan.

Jamal Mussington admitted to larceny of one blank cheque, forging the owner’s signature on it and uttering the cheque in the sum of $4,000, all on July 7.

At about 2pm that day, the complainant parked his vehicle at Marble Hill near his office.

The defendant, who was working close by, walked up to the truck, removed a page out of the man’s cheque book, inserted a figure of $4,000 and signed it.

He then went to Courts department store and tried to use the cheque to pay off a loan but his plan was foiled when the cashier contacted the complainant who denied signing the cheque.

The police were alerted by the complainant and after investigating the matter the defendant was arrested and later charged.

After admitting to the crime, Mussington apologised to the court and then told Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh that he did it because he was frustrated.

“I had a loan at Courts to pay and they told me if I don’t come to pay, I will go to jail,” he said.

But little did he know that he would end up facing that exact fate. He was sent to prison where he will spend the next six months.